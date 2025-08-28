A’s Promise $500,000 Yearly Community Support in Las Vegas Starting 2028

Jason Frierson, former Nevada Assembly speaker and U.S. attorney, has been appointed chairman of the Athletics' community benefits program board. He will oversee the team's commitments to Las Vegas as the franchise prepares to relocate from Oakland.

The A's obligations include an initial annual contribution of at least $500,000 in cash and in-kind support, which will increase after their first season in Las Vegas to the greater of $2 million or 1% of ticket sales revenue. The community benefits agreement also sets workforce diversity goals, requiring that 51% of construction workers be women, minorities, veterans, or individuals with disabilities, and mandates that 15% of the work be contracted to local small businesses.

“The former legislator in me has always believed that we need to invest in what we want to be as a community,” Frierson, 55, told The Nevada Independent in an interview Monday. “We also expect the partner to give back and be a meaningful staple in the community. To be able to be a part of that and the impact that it has on people who live here is why I was interested, and why I was glad to get the nod.”

The move from Oakland to Las Vegas represents a significant transition for the franchise, which lacked a formal community benefits agreement during its 57-year tenure in the Bay Area. In contrast, the new arrangement underscores accountability and local engagement, drawing comparisons to the Raiders' commitments when they relocated. Frierson has emphasized that the A's plan places an even stronger focus on inclusion and community investment.

“Jason's a great choice. He is a well-respected figure and leader in this community,” Stadium Authority Board Chairman Steve Hill said at the board meeting last week.