Vegas Cops and Firefighters Team Up for Free Baseball Game at Summerlin Stadium

Las Vegas will see first responders take the field for a good cause on Sept. 13, as police officers and firefighters face off in a charity baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. The event highlights community partnership and friendly competition while raising funds for important local charities.

The matchup will pit the Las Vegas Police Protective Association (LVPPA) against the Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association (LVFBA). Organizers note the event has sparked plenty of playful banter, showcasing the camaraderie and friendly rivalry between the two departments as they prepare for the big game.

"Join us for an exciting showdown on September 13th at Las Vegas Ballpark as the brave men and women of our local Fire and Police departments face off to support the Las Vegas Police Protective Association and Las Vegas Firefighter Benefit Association! This event is not just about the competition but also about community and raising awareness for these incredible organizations," was shared across social media.

The charity game is free to attend, with tickets available online. Fans are asked to register in advance. There will be VIP options for fans who want a more in-depth experience. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. Stadium food and drinks will be available, creating a lively game-day atmosphere.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Law Enforcement Assistance Fund (L.E.A.F.) and Sin City FD Sports. L.E.A.F. gives college funding to children and widows of fallen officers, while Sin City FD Sports encourages firefighter wellness, intra-departmental camaraderie, and first responders' mental and physical health through sports.