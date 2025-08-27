Nick Carter to Emcee Parade Celebrating Summerlin South Little League’s U.S. Championship Win

Nick Carter will serve as emcee for a special community parade celebrating the Summerlin South Little League team's U.S. championship victory at the Little League World Series. The parade is set for tonight at 6 p.m. along Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, featuring community mascots, bands, and appearances by Carter.

The team returned to Las Vegas on Monday and was welcomed at Harry Reid International Airport by cheering fans. Even though he was thinking of sitting out the parade because he was pretty drained, Carter emphatically confirmed his presence by citing a renewed vigor and a sense of duty to both show up for the parade and support the community. Carter, who has lived in Las Vegas since 2016, has been an active coach in local youth sports and has expressed his strong connection to the city.

"All of the stuff that we got to do at Pennsylvania was just crazy," LLWS U.S. MVP Garrett Gallegos said. "It was my favorite experience out of all that I've been able to have playing baseball."

"These boys have been working so hard, probably since they could pick up a baseball bat," TJ Fechser said. "The dedication they have with their parents, their coaches through the years, has compounded to this moment... We competed and we're number one in the United States."

The parade will showcase mascots from the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders, and Las Vegas Aviators, as well as cheer and marching bands from local schools. Additional appearances by valley sports representatives will emphasize the community spirit of the celebration.

Chris Mallory, president of Summerlin South Little League, announced Carter's role as emcee, underscoring his involvement in the festivities. Following the parade, the team, coaches, and families will be honored at Las Vegas Ballpark, with attendees encouraged to arrive early.