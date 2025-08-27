Country Stars Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr. Team Up for Stephen King Movie Soundtrack

Shaboozey has announced the release of his new single “Took a Walk,” created as the emotional closing piece for Lionsgate's upcoming film A Long Walk. The movie, based on Stephen King's novel, premieres Sept. 12, with the soundtrack set to arrive Sept. 5.

The song was inspired by the film's central themes of hope and resilience, reflecting characters who face seemingly bleak futures but continue to hold onto the idea of a better world. Lionsgate initially approached Shaboozey to feature his track “Last of My Kind” in the film's trailer, but the collaboration soon led him to craft “Took a Walk,” written specifically to capture the movie's spirit.

“I'm so thrilled that Francis thought of us to close out his film. I really felt for these characters. These guys seemingly have no future, but hold on tight to the idea of hope — a better life, a better world. It felt familiar. The movie feels timeless and soulful, so I thought Stephen's guitar would be the perfect complement to leave fans with a song that feels timeless,” Shaboozey shared.

Shaboozey co-wrote “Took a Walk” with Stephen Wilson Jr., Stephen Musselman, Connor Sullivan, Sean Cook, and Nevin Sastry. Sullivan, Musselman, Cook, and Sastry handled production. Wilson Jr., a longtime fan of Stephen King's work, expressed his excitement and honor in joining the project, noting his goal was to help highlight the beauty found in adversity and reflect the film's visceral yet hopeful tone.