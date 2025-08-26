Zach Top’s ‘South of Sanity’ Video Captures Emotional Struggles Amidst Rising Country Fame

Zach Top, the rising country artist from Sunnyside, Washington, has unveiled the music video for his powerful new single "South of Sanity." Filmed at The Gorge Amphitheatre, the video captures sweeping scenic views alongside performance footage of Top, emphasizing the raw emotion of the track. Released on Aug. 20, the video shows Top playing guitar on a plain, interspersed with clips of his band on the road, tying the visuals closely to the themes of the song.

Angus Reid collaborated with Top to write "South of Sanity," which talks about mental health, the pressures of a demanding job, and the strains of a long-distance relationship. The lyrics describe a rainy night in the 90s, and Top expresses fears of losing his mind and relationship while partaking in a lifestyle on the road. It follows a rodeo man from Montana, where the distance from his partner shows how heavy the emotional burden is from standing on stage portraying personas.

The track follows his summer hit "Good Times & Tan Lines" and builds on the momentum of his platinum-certified single "I Never Lie." Critics and fans alike have praised "South of Sanity" as one of Top's most compelling releases, balancing his traditional country sound with deeply personal storytelling.

Top is headlining his Cold Beer & Country Music tour, with performances scheduled at major venues including Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Las Vegas' MGM Grand, Madison Square Garden, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. He is also supporting Dierks Bentley on select dates. The tour recently expanded with five additional shows scheduled from October through December, continuing into late 2025.