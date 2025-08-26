New Costco Opens in Southwest Valley, Brings Hundreds of Jobs

The Southwest Valley welcomed a new Costco location at 215 and Buffalo, creating a large crowd and highlighting a milestone in the area's post-COVID economic rebound. Shoppers lined up to fill carts and showed up early to purchase the stockpile of items, including food court items.

The expansion indicates the relentless pace of growth in the Las Vegas Valley. The new shop plans to serve 50,000 customers each year, which will also create hundreds of jobs. Families and individuals have embraced Costco's value and selection, showing strong demand for what a major retailer brings to the area since opening day.

Customers praised the store's variety and food court, which features favorites like pizza, pretzels, and brownie sundaes. "Costco is the best and they have everything," one customer said. Another added, "We are true Costco members. This is a pretty exciting day!"

UNLV economists emphasized the significance of the development for the region's long-term growth. "There's a lot of land available for residential as well, so it's an area that was primed for growth, and post-COVID, it's taken off," said Nicolas Irwin, associate professor of economics at UNLV.