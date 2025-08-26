Las Vegas Formula 1 Fan Attractions Set September Closures Before 2026 Return

Las Vegas' Formula 1 attractions are preparing to close their doors this September as the city gears up for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. F1X, Fuel & Fork, F1DRIVE, and F1HUB will all end public operations this month, with staggered closing dates. Fuel & Fork and F1X will close after Sept. 14, while F1DRIVE and F1HUB will continue through Sept. 29.

F1X is an immersive attraction on the Las Vegas Strip with an interactive and technology-based experience for participants to see virtual car designs, experience racing in a 4D theater, and view unique memorabilia. Tickets are currently available for $49, and this also includes free access to F1 SIMS during their closure.

Fuel & Fork, the dining venue specializing in elevated comfort food, will close on Sept. 14. The restaurant has also hosted “Grand Prix Sundays” with motorsport celebrations, family-friendly activities, and interactive entertainment. The final events will take place on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7.

F1DRIVE, a karting experience located on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, will remain open until Sept. 29. Possessing the world's most advanced racing technology and high-performance karts, it has been an impressive experience for guests looking for a true racing experience.