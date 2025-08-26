Comedian Shane Gillis Set to Rock Las Vegas with First Shows at Resorts World Theatre

Comedian Shane Gillis is bringing his sharp and unfiltered style to the Las Vegas Strip with two highly anticipated shows at the Resorts World Theatre on Oct. 17 and 18. The performances are part of his Fall comedy tour and mark Gillis's debut at the venue, which has quickly become a top entertainment destination for locals and tourists alike. Tickets are currently available to the public through the official Resort World box office.

The Resorts World Theatre has been recently redesigned and renovated to provide seating for 4,869 audience members with an enhanced live entertainment experience. Attendees have access to higher-end amenities that include VIP access, luxury banquettes with one cocktail service, and private lounges, among other features. The renovations allowed the theatre to become the premier venue on the Strip for any comedy or live music shows.

Gillis, who hails from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, first gained nationwide recognition with his 2021 YouTube special, Shane Gillis: Live in Austin, which was viewed over 40 million times. He quickly became popular again in 2023 when he released Beautiful Dogs on Netflix, which was Top 10 in five countries and established Gillis as one of the most in-demand comedians today.

Off stage, Gillis is also venturing into television and film. In 2025, he released the second season of his scripted comedy series Tires, which received rave reviews and was in the Top 10 on streaming services. He was also recently attached to films with Hollywood "A-listers" Christian Bale, Nicolas Cage, Al Pacino, and Vince Vaughn — all furthering his cross-over appeal.