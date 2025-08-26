Blake Shelton Announces Eight-Show Las Vegas Run for January 2026

Blake Shelton is bringing his country charm back to Las Vegas with a brand-new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The eight-show run is set for Jan. 15 through Jan. 31, 2026, building on his earlier successful engagement in 2025 that packed the iconic venue with fans from across the country.

"We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured — why not do it again," Shelton, 49, said in a press release. "This time we're gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let's go, Vegas."

Fans eager to secure their spot have been able to access presale tickets since Aug. 22, with general sales launching on Aug. 28. VIP packages will also be available, featuring perks such as an exclusive entrance, two drinks, and a custom foam trucker hat. Tickets will be offered through Ticketmaster and the Caesars Palace box office.



Famous for hosting some of the largest names in entertainment, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace is the ideal venue with world-class sound and top-quality production. Shelton is promising high-energy performances, those legendary country hits, cocktails, and unforgettable party atmosphere.

Shelton is still a force to be reckoned with in both music and television as he is still out on the road, making new music, and collaborating with others like Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson. With 30 No. 1 singles, over 52 million singles sold, 13 million albums sold, and almost 11 billion streams globally, he is one of the most popular country music artists of all time.

His recent announcement spotlights not only his deep-rooted connection to Las Vegas but also his ability to bring memorable experiences to fans. Shelton's residency will combine his extensive catalogue of chart-topping hits with the excitement of the Strip to present a short that is not only exciting but country at its core.