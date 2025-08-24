This Day in Country History: August 24

Aug. 24 saw surprise appearances, exhibit openings, families expanding, several performances, and multiple album and song certifications. Continue reading to discover industry-changing events that happened on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were notable milestones that occurred on Aug. 24, including:

2012: The exhibit Patsy Cline: Crazy for Loving You opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. This exhibit showcased some of Cline's stage costumes, jewelry, and a beautiful 80-page companion book, Patsy Cline: Crazy for Loving You.

2018: At a Keith Urban concert held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, fans were surprised and thrilled to see a visibly pregnant Carrie Underwood join Urban on stage for a duet of "The Fighter."

Cultural Milestones

From volunteering to raising money for a benefit, these cultural milestones happened on Aug. 24:

2019: The singer of "Thank God," Kane Brown, participated in a Habitat for Humanity volunteer event in Nashville. Brown had previously partnered with U.S. Bank's Community Possible organization to help the community, building homes and assisting with music education for those in need.

2021: Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Keith Urban, Lee Brice, and Trisha Yearwood performed at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater for the Academy of Country Music's Party for a Cause benefit concert. This annual event raises funds for the Lifting Lives Foundation, and it was the first time this fundraising event was held in Nashville.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Major certifications and music festivals dominated the country music scene on Aug. 24, including:

2016: Little Big Town's song "Girl Crush" received a 3x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. This hit song first received a Gold certification in 2015 and achieved a 7x Platinum certification by March 18, 2025.

2019: At the Citadel Country Spirit USA music festival in Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, fans enjoyed watching Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, and LANCO headline the show. Billy Currington, Lee Brice, and Lauren Alaina performed the previous night.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These interesting changes and challenges happened on this day:

2010: Prolific singer/songwriter James Otto, known for songs such as "Just Got Started Lovin' You" and "Since You Brought It Up," and his wife, Amy, welcomed their first baby. It was a girl, and they named her Ava Katherine Otto.

2016: The singer of "Whiskey" and "I Won't Give Up," Jana Kramer, and former football player Mike Caussin announced they were separating. Caussin entered a rehab center for undisclosed reasons in 2016, and in 2021, the couple filed for divorce but remained committed to co-parenting their two children.