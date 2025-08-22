Kaitlin Butts Drops Western-Style Music Video for ‘You Ain’t Gotta Die’

Kaitlin Butts has released the official music video of her viral sensation "You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead To Me)." The song, and its video, is something Kaitlin has been wanting to do for quite some time, dating back to early 2024. The video, directed by long-time friend Chris Beyrooty, is an art piece that not only has Western elements and themes but is made more cinematic with crazy dialogue, dry humor, blood, justice, acting, and performance art.

"Making this music video was something I've wanted to do since I put out this album," shared Butts. "I've had the treatment for it since January 2024, when I was writing the videos for 'Wild Juanita's,' 'Hunt You Down' and 'Other Girls.' When 'You Ain't Gotta Die' started to have its viral moment, I was so excited to create something I've had in my head for so long."

The music video, released on August 19, features scenes of revenge and justice, including shootouts, rounding up a town drunk, and leaving characters for dead, all delivered with tongue-in-cheek humor and striking visuals. With impressive lighting, set design, costumes, and clever gags, the production has already been noted as a strong contender for music video of the year.

"We looped in director Chris Beyrooty to help me bring it all to life, and I could not be more pleased with how it turned out. I took some inspiration from some of my favorite movies, Holes, Django Unchained, and Chicago. Expect a little dance with a side of blood, lipstick, and justice."

The song has also become a signature song in Butts' career. From her recently released, critically acclaimed album Roadrunner!, you can appreciate Butts' creativity with humor, vulnerability, and drama. It went viral via TikTok — accumulating over 45,000 uses on TikTok, plus 123 million views and over 8 million streams globally.