Las Vegas Tourism Changes: Cheaper Areas Boom Despite Fewer Visitors

Las Vegas tourism saw an 11.3% decline in June, with just over 3 million visitors reported. Despite the dip, industry experts and property owners stress that the situation is less dire than headlines suggest. “‘Dead' is, I think, much more of an exaggeration. I think we're taking like a 45-minute nap here,” Dr. Amanda Belarmino of UNLV's William F. Harrah College of Hospitality explains to FOX5.

Belarmino added perspective on the numbers. “Three million [visitors] in June is still a lot of people. It's more than the population of Rome or Paris, and as a comparison, the Grand Canyon, which is one of the most visited national parks, has about 4.3 million people a year,” she said.

The slowdown has been attributed to several factors, including a nationwide decline in domestic travel, a slow recovery from the pandemic among Asian and Canadian tourists, seasonal summer trends, and the absence of large conventions following recent elections. While the Strip reported only a 0.9% increase in gaming revenue, budget-friendly areas posted substantial gains, with Downtown Las Vegas up 10.5% and Boulder Highway rising 19.3%.

“Overall revenue has been good for pretty much all the [sportsbooks] in Nevada,” Stevens told FOX5 about gaming during a one-on-one interview in July. Attractive packages like Circa's “All In” deal continue to draw budget-conscious visitors.

Visitor sensitivity to rising fees remains an issue. “We know that there's been a lot of pushback against resort fees in the last few years, and we continue to charge those. Parking fees are also something that can sometimes be a hot-button issue for guests. I think we're really feeling a little bit of that price sensitivity that we didn't see right after COVID because people had that pent-up demand,” Dr. Belarmino said.