Country Music Hall of Fame Unveils Lainey Wilson Exhibit With Early Career Letter to Tim McGraw

Lainey Wilson, one of country music's most acclaimed artists, is now the subject of a special exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The showcase, titled “Lainey Wilson: Tough As Nails,” opened to highlight her rise to stardom with childhood relics, stagewear, diary entries, and her dedication to music.

The exhibit includes a letter Wilson wrote at age 15 to Tim McGraw, where she introduced herself as a Louisiana native, a former nursing student at La Delta Community College, and a songwriter since age nine. She expressed her dream to pursue music, admiration for McGraw, and a desire for career support.

The letter contains deeply personal reflections. “Singing, writing, and performing are the most important things in my life. All I need is the opportunity; I can do the rest.” She also shared her family connection: “My grandfather, Hewlett Choate, followed you to some of your entertainment gigs before you got your big start, and I often pass by the house that you were brought home to as a baby.”

Wilson admitted she has still not met Tim McGraw. Standing at the exhibit, Wilson mused, “We were desperate. I still have never met Tim McGraw.” She jokingly suggested she might send the letter to him again, keeping alive her hopes for a collaboration.

The exhibit also reveals a diary note Wilson wrote at 16: “My dream is to become a country singer/songwriter. I know I can do it.” She explained that Jerry Cupit, who was ill at the time, could not assist her as much as she had hoped, which further motivated her to seek sponsors and guidance from McGraw.