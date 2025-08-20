Universal Studios to Launch Year-Round Horror Attraction in Las Vegas with Iconic Frights

Universal Studios opened Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas on Aug. 14 as the first Halloween Horror Nights-style project that can operate year-round. Universal Horror Unleashed is conceptualized to have round-the-clock operation, unlike the seasonal attractions it is based upon, and with a commitment to rotating updates to ensure a new experience for the guest.

The attraction will showcase four intricately designed haunted houses based on iconic horror properties, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping, The Exorcist: Believer, and Universal Monsters. In addition to the haunted houses, guests will experience interactive scare zones, themed bars, dining options, and a retail store stocked with exclusive horror merchandise.

"Universal is a brand that has stood the test of time, and we're excited to bring that to the local market," said Kim Scott, the attraction's senior director and general manager.

"Our creative and entertainment teams put a lot of thought into the guest journey, leading them through a bit of history and nostalgia," Scott said. "Whether the guests pick up on that or not, it's up to them. But we have some huge horror fans that have already commented on that on social media, saying, 'Oh, they did it right!'"

Among the merchandise, Jack the Clown's collection features a bloody bomber jacket, a cross-body bag, and plush figurines of Jack and his partner, Chance. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre collection highlights Leatherface through a bloody Spirit Jersey and retro tee. Chucky's line showcases a zipper jacket and hat with his iconic overall pattern.

Scarecrow: The Reaping inspires unique burlap backpacks and eerie jewelry. Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer features themed t-shirts, pins, and chilling home décor, while the Universal Monsters collection celebrates classics like Frankenstein and Dracula with apparel, accessories, and souvenirs.