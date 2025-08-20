Miranda Lambert Sings Morgan Wallen’s ‘Thought You Should Know’ at Miami Show

During Morgan Wallen's Miami stop back in July, Miranda Lambert offered a heartfelt cover of Morgan Wallen's song "Thought You Should Know," a ballad Lambert, Wallen, and Nicolle Galyon co-wrote in 2021, paying tribute to Wallen's mom. Lambert took the initiative since the song was not included in Wallen's set and gave the audience a stripped-down, heartfelt rendition that stood out amid the tour's high-energy atmosphere.

She even tweaked the lyrics to reflect her own story, changing "You've been losing sleep since '93" to "'83," the year she was born — a subtle but personal touch that fans were quick to notice. Her raw performance, delivered very honestly and emotionally, resonated heavily with fans, who widely took to social media praising her talent to make any song feel real, and expressing their hope for a studio version.

This was an intimate moment in her show, contrasting the rest of the tour, which had more of a party vibe, but it showed Lambert's natural storytelling ability, as well as her status as a powerful, honest storyteller in the world of country music. Speculation has already emerged that she might include her version on a future album or as a bonus track, although she has not confirmed any plans.

During the same show, Lambert offered another moment of connection, stating, "One thing that I miss about playing those smaller places is I could go out on stage every night, and I could pretty much look at every single person in the eyes. That's not possible now, but this is my best attempt at getting a little bit closer to you, so I want to sing a few songs back here, acoustic-style."