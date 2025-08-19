Carrie Underwood: Grammy Wins vs. Nominations Timeline

From small-town Oklahoma girl to American Idol champ to full-blown country superstar, Carrie Underwood collected Grammys like most of us collect points on loyalty cards. She’s one of country music’s most recognized artists, turning her singing competition win into a golden career.

With eight Grammys on her shelf and more than a dozen nominations under her belt, Underwood’s journey is basically proof that it can be done: go from a reality show hopeful to Recording Academy royalty.

Carrie Underwood and Her Grammy Legacy

Underwood’s Grammy achievements include a total of eight Grammy wins and 16 nominations. She’s the second country artist in history to win Best New Artist, following LeAnn Rimes, who won in 1997 at age 14.

She’s also the most successful American Idol winner in Grammy history, surpassing the first winner, Kelly Clarkson, who has 3 Grammy wins and 17 nominations. Her Grammy recognition establishes her as a major force in both country and mainstream music. Forbes also declared her the most successful winner, highlighting her achievement of selling over 85 million records worldwide. Additionally, she has 187 wins and 319 nominations across all award categories.

The Early Years: Her First Grammy Breakthrough

Underwood won her first Grammy during her breakthrough period. Her first Grammy wins at the 49th Grammy Awards include Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” She won again at the 50th Grammy Awards for the same category for “Before He Cheats,” and again in 2009 for “Last Name.”

Mid-Career Grammy Recognition: Continued Success and Expansion

Underwood’s Grammy achievements evolved beyond traditional country categories. She also won for “Blown Away” for Best Country Solo Performance in 2013 and 2014 for Best Country Solo Performance for “Something in the Water.” The crossover success of “Before He Cheats” demonstrates how her nominations expanded into different categories. The track peaked at #8 on Billboard Hot 100, became the first country song to sell over 2 million digital copies, was certified 7x Platinum by the RIAA, and was the 6th best-selling song of 2007 in the US. The song also won Grammy Awards for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, Best Country Song in 2008, and was also nominated for Song of the Year.

Recent Grammy Triumphs: Gospel Success and Contemporary Recognition

Underwood also ventured into gospel music. Her recent Grammy wins include Best Roots Gospel Album with My Savior, marking her eighth career trophy from the Recording Academy. She was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group performance for “If I Didn’t Love You” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

My Savior, released on March 26, 2021, debuted at #4 on Billboard 200. She said of the album, “I love this album so much and I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made!” She also described it as “one thing that I've wanted to do literally my whole career.” Her gospel album winning a Grammy demonstrated her versatility as an artist, and this recent success adds to her Grammy legacy and ability to cross over other genres and still be as successful.

Carrie Underwood Complete Grammy Timeline: All Nominations and Wins by Year

Here's Underwood’s Grammy timeline, the wins and nominations that cemented her legendary status.