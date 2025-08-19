Carrie Underwood: Grammy Wins vs. Nominations Timeline
From small-town Oklahoma girl to American Idol champ to full-blown country superstar, Carrie Underwood collected Grammys like most of us collect points on loyalty cards. She’s one of country music’s most recognized artists, turning her singing competition win into a golden career.
With eight Grammys on her shelf and more than a dozen nominations under her belt, Underwood’s journey is basically proof that it can be done: go from a reality show hopeful to Recording Academy royalty.
Carrie Underwood and Her Grammy Legacy
Underwood’s Grammy achievements include a total of eight Grammy wins and 16 nominations. She’s the second country artist in history to win Best New Artist, following LeAnn Rimes, who won in 1997 at age 14.
She’s also the most successful American Idol winner in Grammy history, surpassing the first winner, Kelly Clarkson, who has 3 Grammy wins and 17 nominations. Her Grammy recognition establishes her as a major force in both country and mainstream music. Forbes also declared her the most successful winner, highlighting her achievement of selling over 85 million records worldwide. Additionally, she has 187 wins and 319 nominations across all award categories.
The Early Years: Her First Grammy Breakthrough
Underwood won her first Grammy during her breakthrough period. Her first Grammy wins at the 49th Grammy Awards include Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” She won again at the 50th Grammy Awards for the same category for “Before He Cheats,” and again in 2009 for “Last Name.”
Her New Artist Grammy win is an important milestone in her career, especially since she was up against notable artists like Chris Brown (R&B), Corinne Bailey Rae (Singer-Songwriter), James Blunt (Pop), and Imogen Heap (Electronic-Alternative). Her other achievements contributed to her Grammy success, including her debut single “Inside Your Heaven,” reaching #1 on Billboard Hot 100, making her the first country artist to debut at #1, and her album Some Hearts became the bestselling album of 2006 across all genres.
Mid-Career Grammy Recognition: Continued Success and Expansion
Underwood’s Grammy achievements evolved beyond traditional country categories. She also won for “Blown Away” for Best Country Solo Performance in 2013 and 2014 for Best Country Solo Performance for “Something in the Water.” The crossover success of “Before He Cheats” demonstrates how her nominations expanded into different categories. The track peaked at #8 on Billboard Hot 100, became the first country song to sell over 2 million digital copies, was certified 7x Platinum by the RIAA, and was the 6th best-selling song of 2007 in the US. The song also won Grammy Awards for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, Best Country Song in 2008, and was also nominated for Song of the Year.
Recent Grammy Triumphs: Gospel Success and Contemporary Recognition
Underwood also ventured into gospel music. Her recent Grammy wins include Best Roots Gospel Album with My Savior, marking her eighth career trophy from the Recording Academy. She was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group performance for “If I Didn’t Love You” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
My Savior, released on March 26, 2021, debuted at #4 on Billboard 200. She said of the album, “I love this album so much and I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made!” She also described it as “one thing that I've wanted to do literally my whole career.” Her gospel album winning a Grammy demonstrated her versatility as an artist, and this recent success adds to her Grammy legacy and ability to cross over other genres and still be as successful.
Carrie Underwood Complete Grammy Timeline: All Nominations and Wins by Year
Here's Underwood’s Grammy timeline, the wins and nominations that cemented her legendary status.
- 2007: Best New Artist, Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Jesus Take the Wheel”
- 2008: Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Before He Cheats” (Nominated for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals with Brad Paisley for “Oh Love”)
- 2009: Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Last Name”
- 2010: Best Country Collaboration with Vocals with Randy Travis for “I Told You So” (Nominated for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Just A Dream”)
- 2011: Nominated for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Temporary Home”
- 2012: Nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “Mama’s Song”
- 2013: Best Country Solo Performance for “Blown Away”
- 2015: Best Country Solo Performance for “Something in the Water” (Nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Miranda Lambert for “Somethin’ Bad”)
- 2016: Nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “Little Toy Guns”
- 2017: Nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells”
- 2022: Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior (Nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You”)