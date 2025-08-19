Cancer Survivor Takes Stage with Zach Bryan at Golden Gate Park Show

At a packed San Francisco concert, a young man's dream came true. The South Dakota native who beat cancer stepped up to play music with Zach Bryan on August 15.

Bryan spotted a sign in the crowd. It listed three wishes: "Beat Cancer," "Red Rocks with Zach," and "Play 'Headed South'?" Two boxes were marked complete. The third was about to be.

"That's kind of sick, guys," Bryan said to thousands of fans before inviting the guest musician up. The two played together until Bryan stepped back, giving the stage to his new friend.

The music moved the crowd to wild cheers. One fan's post caught fire online: "He was so good I thought he was Zach at some point," reported American Songwriter. When the song ended, Bryan gave his guitar to the guest performer.

The guest musician had fought Pigmented Villonodular Synovitis since grade school. His path included many surgeries and two years of treatment before doctors said he was free of the disease.

"I learned at a very young age that I had to grow up and just realize there's going to be tough battles," he told Keloland TV in 2022. "But it's your attitude that matters."

Music filled the night air as stars took turns sharing the stage. Hofmann joined for "Purple Gas," while Gabriella Rose sang "Madeline." The crowd went wild when Bryan and Kings of Leon played their new song "We're Onto Something" and fan favorite "Bowery."