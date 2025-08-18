Trisha Yearwood ’90s Hits: Ranking Her Most Successful Songs of the Decade

Despite the constant evolution of 1990s country music, Trisha Yearwood's powerful yet graceful voice remained steadfast. With a sound rooted in tradition but refined for contemporary listeners, she brought strong vocal technique, smart storytelling, and undeniable heart to each release. Yearwood helped shape the sound of a generation, blending southern charm with emotional depth.

The Foundation: How Trisha Yearwood Conquered the '90s

Patricia Lynn Yearwood was born on September 19, 1964, in Monticello, Georgia. After earning an associate degree in business from Young Harris College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Belmont University, she moved to Nashville, determined to make it in the music world. A job with MTM Records led to connections that would later shape her career, including a friendship with fellow newcomer Garth Brooks. When Brooks rose to superstardom, he supported Yearwood by contributing backing vocals to her debut album.

That album, simply titled Trisha Yearwood, was released on July 2, 1991. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and made history as the first debut album by a female country artist to sell one million copies. Certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, it put her in the spotlight with confidence and class.

Yearwood earned praise for her consistency, vocal precision, and emotional delivery. Her catalog grew to include 53 singles, 19 of which reached the top 10 — with five climbing all the way to No. 1. Over her career, she's received 27 GRAMMY nominations (winning three), three Academy of Country Music Awards, and three Country Music Association Awards. In 1999, she was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. With over 15 million records sold, Yearwood's impact on the genre remains significant.

Ranking Trisha Yearwood's Biggest '90s Hits

Some songs reached the top of the charts, while others became fan favorites that helped shape Trisha Yearwood's legacy. Regardless of chart performance, her music has had a lasting cultural impact and continues to resonate with fans.

1: "She's in Love With the Boy" (1991)

There was no better way to introduce Trisha Yearwood to the world. Released in March 1991, this track soared to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart by August. The song, written by John Ims, made Yearwood the first woman since 1964 to top the chart with a debut single.

The track's story of young love, a skeptical father, and a determined daughter connected with listeners. The mother-daughter dynamic, paired with an upbeat tempo and clear, strong vocals, helped make this Yearwood's signature song. It held the No. 1 spot for two weeks and went on to sell over two million copies. Rolling Stone later ranked it No. 129 on its list of the 200 Greatest Country Songs of All Time.

2: "XXX's and OOO's (An American Girl)" (1994)

An energetic anthem for modern womanhood, "XXX's and OOO's" arrived in 1994 and quickly became a fan favorite. The song, written by Matraca Berg and Alice Randall, reached No. 1 on both the U.S. and Canadian country charts. There is no wonder this song is a fan favorite. It has a bright melody, a catchy hook, and relatable lyrics.

It eventually became the theme song for Trisha's Southern Kitchen on Food Network, proving its lasting charm. Alice Randall also made history as the second African-American woman to pen a No. 1 country hit.

3: "Thinkin' About You" (1995)

The sultry title track from her 1995 album marked Yearwood's third No. 1 hit. Released in January, the song rose to the top by April and stayed there for two weeks. It was written by Tom Shapiro and Bob Regan and featured a standout slide guitar performance by Lee Roy Parnell. Garth Fundis' production brought warmth and polish to a track that highlighted Yearwood's vocal depth. The album itself became one of her best, peaking at No. 3 on the Top Country Albums chart.

4: "Believe Me Baby (I Lied)" (1996)

Released on July 2, 1996, this jangly, harmony-rich hit from the Everybody Knows album became her fourth No. 1. Written by Angelo Petraglia, Kim Richey, and Larry Gottlieb, it was originally intended for Richey's own album. Yearwood was so taken with the song that she insisted on recording it herself. The song topped charts in the U.S. and Canada, while the album peaked at No. 6 and earned a CMA Album of the Year nomination.

5: "Perfect Love" (1998)

By the time “Perfect Love” topped the charts in April 1998, Trisha Yearwood was already a star. This lively, joyful track rounded out her decade of hits as the fifth No. 1 of her career. Written by Sunny Russ and Stephony Smith, the song was part of her (Songbook) A Collection of Hits album, which debuted at No. 1 on the country albums chart in late 1997.

Notable Near-Misses and Deep Cuts

Even the songs that didn't reach No. 1 helped define Yearwood's career. Several peaked just below the top but remain among her most beloved.

"Walkaway Joe" (1992): Featuring Don Henley and Matthew McConaughey. This moody ballad hit No. 2 and earned a GRAMMY nomination.

"The Song Remembers When" (1993): A fan favorite with poignant lyrics. It peaked at No. 2 and remains one of Yearwood's most emotionally powerful tracks.

"Wrong Side of Memphis" (1992): This melody showcased her bluesy side and reached No. 5 on the charts.

"Like We Never Had a Broken Heart" (1991): It was co-written by Garth Brooks. This early hit climbed to No. 4 and helped solidify Yearwood's post-debut momentum.

Each of these songs carried emotional weight and vocal richness. They prove that chart position isn't the only measure of greatness.

The Legacy of Yearwood's '90s Success

Trisha Yearwood's chart toppers from the 1990s earned widespread industry respect, inspired a generation of rising artists, and helped bridge traditional and contemporary country music. Her tone, pitch control, and expressive range have placed her in a class of her own. Throughout her career, she's gathered numerous accolades, including CMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 1997, a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Female Vocal Performance that same year, and an oral history entry in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

While Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris' influences echoed in her early work, Yearwood crafted a distinct sound that was uniquely hers. She later found success in television with Trisha's Southern Kitchen. It premiered in 2012 and earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. She also became a bestselling author with multiple cookbooks, though she often says that her cooking career developed completely unexpectedly.

Despite Yearwood's success across various platforms, music is the center of her identity. She once said to a CBS News reporter when asked to choose between singing and cooking, “I mean, if you said, 'Trisha, you have to pick one thing that you can do every day for the rest of your life,' I would pick music. Absolutely. That is what feeds my soul."

A Decade That Defined a Legend