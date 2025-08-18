Country Star Colter Wall Set for Two December Shows at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Backstage Country
INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: Colter Wall performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Colter Wall will bring his acclaimed Colter Wall and Friends Tour to Fontainebleau Las Vegas for two nights during Wrangler National Finals Rodeo week in December 2025. The concerts are set for Dec. 12 and 13 at the resort's BleauLive Theater, adding Las Vegas to Wall's growing list of tour stops.

The announcement, made by Live Nation, marks a notable addition to NFR week entertainment, with Wall's signature baritone voice and Western-inspired songwriting promising an intimate yet powerful live experience. Known for his evocative storytelling and traditional country style, Wall has cultivated a dedicated fan base across North America and beyond.

Public ticket sales for the Las Vegas shows began at 10:00 AM PST on Aug. 8 at Ticketmaster. Fans heard a variety of songs from throughout Wall's career, including several RIAA gold-certified tracks: "Sleeping on the Blacktop," "Kate McCannon," and "Cowpoke." These songs had become fan favorites due to their descriptive and colorful imagery and genuine Western spirit.

The December dates coincide with the peak of Wrangler NFR festivities, drawing rodeo fans, country music enthusiasts, and visitors from around the world to Las Vegas. Fontainebleau's BleauLive Theater offers a modern, upscale concert setting, positioning the shows as a highlight of the week's entertainment lineup.

Wall's Colter Wall and Friends Tour continues to showcase his ability to bridge the gap between traditional country and modern audiences, offering a rare live experience rooted in the rich traditions of Western music while appealing to listeners across genres. With the added draw of Las Vegas during one of its busiest weeks of the year, the two-night run is expected to be a sought-after ticket for both rodeo attendees and music fans alike.

