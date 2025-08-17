This Day in Country History: August 17

On Aug. 17, the country music industry saw many fundraising events, notable shows, prestigious awards, and impressive certifications. Continue reading to learn more about these influential moments from this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These breakthrough hits and milestones occurred on Aug. 17:

2019: George Strait, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, and Caitlyn Smith performed at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Strait sang several of his songs, such as "All My Ex's Live in Texas," and he covered Rodney Crowell's "Stars on the Water" and Terry Stafford's "Amarillo by Morning."

Cultural Milestones

Several impressive concerts were held on Aug. 17, including:

2013: Vince Gill and Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers performed at the Johnny Cash Music Festival at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas. This event raised money to renovate Cash's childhood home in nearby Dyess, Arkansas.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Aug. 17 witnessed these notable performances:

2016: The Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, delighted their fans by performing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Many industry challenges happened on Aug. 17, including:

2016: At a show in Virginia Beach, a storm with 75 mph winds threatened an Old Dominion show. Even though there was a power outage and some gear was destroyed, the group did not want to disappoint fans, so they performed an acoustic show.

