Kane Brown Drops ‘2 Pair’ Music Video With Wife Katelyn, Teases New Album

Kane Brown has released the music video for his summer single "2 Pair," an upbeat mix of country, pop, and R&B that undoubtedly makes it a summer song. Produced and directed by Alex Alvga, the video features Brown, his wife Katelyn, and his circle of friends as the crew enjoys a sun-filled day of relaxation; from a day of boating to a bonfire dance party and lots of stylish cowboy boot inspirations, the video presents a vivacious yet relaxed vibe.

Following the success of his recent album, The High Road, and its accompanying tour, the release of "2 Pair" signals a potential shift in Brown's release cadence. In conversation, he shared, "So this is the song that I'm focused on. But I have writers coming down to Florida, actually, this week," he shared. "It wasn't going to be a project, but if this song "2 Pair" takes off, then there might be an EP or a quick nine‑song album or something coming out."

The energetic track, produced by Jordan Schmidt, finds Brown integrating lively guitar riffs and confident percussion with his smooth vocals, showing he is not shy to push boundaries. Released June 2025 after The High Road, "2 Pair" was teased through a viral pool jump stunt and lyrically praises fashion, partying, and summer vibes, which made it a fan-favorite summer anthem.

Brown's previous album was developed over two years amid extensive touring, showcasing his personal growth and musical versatility. He intends to keep performing during summer festivals and the second leg of The High Road Tour in Europe and the UK, while venturing into acting with a feature film role in The Token Groomsman and a part in Nashville 911.

On the personal front, Brown and his wife Katelyn, married since October 2018, have collaborated on several songs and are proud parents to three children — daughters Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane, and son Krewe Allen — and recently confirmed their family is complete.

Brown's recent accomplishments include earning two RIAA Diamond certifications for "Heaven" and "What Ifs," and achieving his 13th No. 1 hit with "Backseat Driver."