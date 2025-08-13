Thomas Rhett and His Journey to 20 Chart-Toppers: A Career Timeline

In less than a decade, Thomas Rhett racked up 20 number-one hits, a feat that makes him not just a chart-topping machine, but basically as if making number-one hits is an Olympic sport and he’s the most decorated Olympian. From heart-melting love songs to stadium-stomping anthems, he’s proven he can dominate the airwaves in just about any song tempo.

This post takes you on a front-row ride through his chart-toppers, spilling the stories and inspiration behind them, the moments that made them fan favorites, and how they helped Rhett’s rise from a Nashville newcomer to one of country music’s most favored artists.

The Foundation Years: Early Career and Breakthrough (2012-2014)

Thomas Rhett - Something To Do With My Hands (Live)

The son of country singer Rhett Akins, Rhett was born on March 30, 1990, in Valdosta, Georgia. His early musical development included starting to play drums at age 9. He began his career as a songwriter, writing tracks for major artists like Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and others. He’s behind the Aldean track “1994,” Georgia Line’s “Round Here,” and Lee Brice’s “Parking Lot Party.”

In 2011, he signed with Big Machine Records’ Valory Music Group, then with Valory Music the next year. His debut singles “Something to Do with My Hands” and “Beer with Jesus” made the top 30. His first number one hit, “It Goes Like This”, was co-written with his father and included in his debut album released in 2013. “Get Me Some of That” became his second number one in early 2014, while “Make Me Wanna” became his third consecutive number one, reaching the top spot in March 2015.

The Genre-Blending Era: Tangled Up Success (2015-2016)

Thomas Rhett - Die A Happy Man

His album Tangled Up established Rhett as a crossover artist willing to blend genres, even at a time when it was controversial to challenge traditional country music boundaries. The lead single “Crash and Burn” reached number one in September 2015, despite initial resistance from his inner circle and criticism for potentially being labeled as a copy of Sam Cooke.

One of his most popular and impactful songs, “Die a Happy Man”, is his biggest crossover hit that stayed at number one for 6 weeks. It also reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved 7x Platinum certification as of August 2021. Inspired by his wife Lauren, the song became a wedding staple and was influenced by Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” another wedding favorite.

Rhett’s song “T-Shirt” even reached number one in June 2016, even though it received poor reviews from critics. He also had another number one hit, “Star of the Show,” co-written with his father. The album’s controversial genre-blending approach that incorporated influences from other genres, including R&B, disco, funk, rap, pop, and electronic music, rather than focusing on country, drew heavy criticisms from purists and traditional country music fans. However, Rhett gained new fans from other genres and produced four No.1 songs on the country airplay charts.

Personal Storytelling Triumphs: Life Changes Era (2017-2018)

Thomas Rhett - Marry Me

In his Life Changes album, Rhett began incorporating more personal storytelling into his music, which was a good career move. “Craving You”, featuring Maren Morris as the lead single, topped charts, “Unforgettable” reached number one in 2017, “Marry Me” became his tenth number one country airplay song in 2018, and hit No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making him the first country artist to top that chart in 2017. The personal stories behind the songs include his marriage to Lauren, their relationship dating back to grade school, and their adoption of their daughter Willa, and their expecting their second, Ada. The album also earned nominations for Album of the Year at the ACM and Grammy Awards.

Chart Domination Continues: Center Point Road Era (2019-2020)

Thomas Rhett - Look What God Gave Her

Rhett’s chart success continues when he released his fourth album, Center Point Road. “Look What God Gave Her,” the lead single, peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The second single, “Remember You Young,” also reached number one, while “Beer Can't Fix” featuring Jon Pardi is the third single that topped charts. He also won Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, where he shared the first-ever tie with Carrie Underwood.

His Country Again album also produced several number one hits, including "What's Your Country Song” and "Country Again.” His 2022 album Where We Started also had tracks that charted, starting with the lead single “Slow Down Summer,” “Mamaw’s House,” and his 20th number one song “Half of Me.”

Thomas Rhett: A Complete List of His 20 Chart-Toppers

Here is the complete list of Rhett’s 20 chart-topping hits.