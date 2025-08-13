John Morgan Kicks Off 20-City Tour With Fellow Musicians

John Morgan, a four-time No. 1 hitmaker, has announced his first headlining run, the Friends Like That Tour, set to launch this fall. The 20-date trek takes its name from his breakout single featuring Jason Aldean and will showcase the close-knit group of collaborators who have shaped his career.

The tour will kick off on Oct. 9 in Buffalo, New York, with stops in major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. It will wrap on Dec. 13 in Morgan's home state of North Carolina, with the final show in Cherokee.

Joining Morgan on the road will be Brent Anderson, Jeb Gipson, and Ryan and Rory — all of whom have played pivotal roles in his musical journey. Gipson, a longtime friend, was present when Morgan received the life-changing call from Jason Aldean offering him both a record and publishing deal. Anderson co-produced and co-wrote Morgan's debut album Carolina Blue, a critically acclaimed release praised by outlets such as People and The Tennessean for its mix of heartfelt storytelling and high-energy country anthems.

Ryan and Rory, who first met Morgan at CMA Fest, will also be part of the lineup, adding to the collaborative spirit of the tour. The concerts are expected to highlight Morgan's chart successes, including his current single “Kid Myself,” which is steadily climbing the country radio charts.

“This tour is a celebration of the friends who've had my back. These are the folks I've written songs with, produced my debut album with, and shared a hell of a lot of life with. We've all been grinding together, and now we get to go out on the road and celebrate how far we've come,” shared Morgan.