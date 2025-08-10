This Day in Country History: August 10

From music festivals and exhibits to a wedding and the release of a film about Cody Johnson, Aug. 10 was a significant day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones for Aug. 10 included:

Carrie Underwood received a 5x Platinum honor for "Before He Cheats," a 3x Platinum honor for "Blown Away," a 2x Platinum distinction for "All-American Girl," Platinum certifications for "Wasted" and "See You Again," and a Gold certification for "Little Toy Guns" from the Recording Industry Association of America. These certifications established her as one of RIAA's top five female digital artists and its most-awarded country artist. 2019: Jeannie C. Riley, known for the hit "Harper Valley PTA," was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, along with fellow country music stars Rodney Crowell and Claude Gray. Riley could never have imagined how that song would rocket her to stardom.

Cultural Milestones

The Judds and Cody Johnson had a big day on Aug. 10, and new exhibits were launched at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum:

2012: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum launched a new exhibit, Minnie Pearl: Centennial Celebration, to honor this late legend's 100th birthday.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Aug. 10, a recording was certified, and major music festivals were enjoyed:

2018: Hunter Hayes' single "Wanted" received a 5x Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes for country music stars on Aug. 10 included:

2018: Singer of "In Case You Didn't Know" Brett Young was secretly wedded to Taylor Mills. Later, in November of 2018, they had a formal wedding at the Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California.

