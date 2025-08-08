Backstage Country
Ella Langley and HARDY Team Up on New Song 'Never Met Anyone Like You'

Ella Langley has released a new collaboration with chart-topping artist HARDY titled "Never Met Anyone Like You." The track, now available on all major streaming platforms, was co-written by Langley, HARDY, and…

Jennifer Eggleston

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Ella Langley performing on the Chevy Riverfront stage on the left and ACM Songwriter of the Year Honoree HARDY speaking onstage during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors on the right.
Danielle Del Valle / Stringer via Getty Images / Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Ella Langley has released a new collaboration with chart-topping artist HARDY titled “Never Met Anyone Like You.” The track, now available on all major streaming platforms, was co-written by Langley, HARDY, and acclaimed songwriter-producer Jordan Schmidt.

Langley introduced the song to fans on social media, writing: “This isn't a love song. ‘Never Met Anyone Like You' feat. @hardy is out now.” The title may suggest romance, but the artists emphasize that the track takes a different direction, delivering a lyrical twist that subverts traditional expectations.

HARDY, known for his inventive songwriting and genre-blending sound, expressed his excitement about the track and the unexpected magic of the session that birthed it. 

“This is one of my favorite songs I've been a part of in a really long time. I love the craft of songwriting, so anytime that we get to have a twist at the end of the song, it's my favorite thing in the world. It was a write that wasn't even supposed to happen, which is a beautiful thing — we were caught off guard by our own creativity. Everybody in the room crushed it that day. I can't wait to see people‘s reactions because I really do think it's one of the coolest songs I've been a part of. I'm excited for it!" he added.

“Never Met Anyone Like You” is the latest in a string of high-profile releases for Langley, who continues to gain momentum with her distinct voice and fearless storytelling. The collaboration marks another strong creative moment for HARDY, whose songwriting and production credits span country, rock, and beyond.

The song is available across all platforms.

Ella LangleyHardy
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
