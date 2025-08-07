MCA Records Buys Parker McCollum’s Music Catalog, Inks New Deal

Parker McCollum has renewed his exclusive recording agreement with MCA Nashville and sold his entire music catalog to the label, a major step for his rising career. The Texas-native singer-songwriter has already made a name for himself as a real-life storyteller full of emotional depth, and he continues to rise on the waves of his well-received self-titled LP.

"I'm beyond excited to continue my journey with MCA. The team has supported me every step of the way, and I'm thrilled about what we're building together," says McCollum. "Acquiring my catalog means the world to me, and I'm grateful to be with a label that values my music, my story, and my future. The best is yet to come."

Since signing with MCA, McCollum has emerged as one of the most influential voices in modern country music. He has surpassed 3.2 billion streams globally, received multiple Platinum certifications, and has had several No. 1 hits. His breakthrough major-label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, featured standout tracks including "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved By You."

His latest release, Parker McCollum, released with the largest first-week numbers of his career and is noted for its lyrical depth and sonic growth, establishing him for good in the genre. This album is released right as McCollum kicks off his much-anticipated 2025 tour, growing his national and international fan base.

The agreement consists of McCollum's early catalog. These are albums he did for the label, like The Limestone Kid and Probably Wrong. James has a long history with the label, and now he's made that relationship more tangible.

"I've seen firsthand the tremendous impact Parker has had on country music, and this partnership is a testament to his unwavering talent and work ethic," shares Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA. "The team at MCA has had the privilege to watch Parker's hard work and talent propel him into one of the most important artists in country music today."