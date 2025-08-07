Lainey Wilson Cover Songs: Her Most Memorable Performances

Some artists sing a song, but Lainey Wilson? She owns it, whether it’s hers or a cover. From country classics to unexpected genre-bending tracks, Lainey Wilson cover songs are prime examples of her talent and star power. If you've ever heard her take on someone else's track and thought, “Wait… is this better than the original?”—you're definitely not alone. (No offense to the originals!)

Lainey Wilson Cover Songs

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus Impersonator

Wilson’s expertise in covering songs started when she was still young; after all, she had a fair amount of practice impersonating Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus during high school and at children's birthday parties. This early experience helped her become a versatile performer, and that would make it easier for her to cover performances later on in her career.

Lainey Wilson Talks Whirlwind Album and Being a Hannah Montana Impersonator

Aside from belting out “Best of Both Worlds,” her early musical ventures also include releasing her first EP, Country Girls Rule, on Myspace in 2006, which showcased her understanding of both original material and performance. It was a continuous path to stardom for her from then on. She released her self-titled album in 2014 and her sophomore album, Tougher, in 2016.

She began opening for Morgan Wallen in 2019 after the release of her EP, Redneck Hollywood. Her breakthrough came in 2020 via her single, “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

TV and Special Performance Covers

Despite enjoying success with her songs, Wilson continued to perform cover songs. One of those memorable performances is during the NPR Tiny Desk Concert in August 2024. Her covers are always top-notch, and her NPR performance includes a complete band lineup, including Aslan Freeman (guitar, vocals), Tommy Scifres (bass, vocals), Kevin Nolan (keys, electric guitar, vocals), Matt Nolan (drums, vocals), and Sav Madigan (violin, guitar, mandolin, vocals).

Her setlist also included her songs "Hang Tight Honey," "4x4xU," "Ring Finger," and "Heart Like a Truck.” Her performance during the People’s Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica is also one for the books. It’s doubly memorable since she won the Female Country Artist award. Her approach to covers differs from when she's singing her original songs. Her vocal delivery and stage presence during these performances differ as she adapts her style for different venues and audiences.

Fan-Favorite Covers

Wilson is also one of the country music artists who is able to build rapport with fans immediately. Case in point, when she invited young fan Jillian onstage during a songwriter session at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame, where both were wearing matching leopard print pants. She brought the fan to the stage to sing the collaboration song"4x4xU" and told her, "Girl, you're going to get bit by the bug. I can tell."

Another memorable fan moment was when she handed one of her personal hats to an audience member during a live performance. Mixing her original songs with covers during concerts often delivers great results, with fans consistently describing her shows as creating “lasting memories” and fostering “a sense of community.”