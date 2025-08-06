The VIP PBR Experience: Win with Coyote Country

Backstage Country
Get ready, Vegas — PBR is back this October and 107.9 Coyote Country is giving you the chance to experience it like never before!

Whether it’s the high-stakes action at T-Mobile Arena or the heart-pounding intensity at South Point Casino, the PBR Challenger Series Championship is a must-see event for anyone who loves adrenaline, grit, and world-class competition.

We're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets in September! Just fill out the short entry form below when it opens, and you’re in the running. It’s that easy.

Want to level it up even more? Stop by any Port of Subs location, grab your favorite sandwich, and receive an exclusive discount code for additional tickets. Better yet—join us on Saturday, October 18, 2025, for a live Coyote Country broadcast at Port of Subs. You could walk away with the VIP PBR Experience: premium seats, dinner, and even a hotel stay!

What you could win:

  • 2 tickets to PBR at T-Mobile Arena or South Point Casino
  • A night of non-stop excitement, live country energy, and unforgettable memories
  • A chance to win the VIP Ride and Dine Experience with dinner, premium seats, and hotel stay
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
