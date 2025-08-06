The VIP PBR Experience: Win with Coyote Country

Get ready, Vegas — PBR is back this October and 107.9 Coyote Country is giving you the chance to experience it like never before!

Whether it’s the high-stakes action at T-Mobile Arena or the heart-pounding intensity at South Point Casino, the PBR Challenger Series Championship is a must-see event for anyone who loves adrenaline, grit, and world-class competition.

We're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets in September! Just fill out the short entry form below when it opens, and you’re in the running. It’s that easy.

Want to level it up even more? Stop by any Port of Subs location, grab your favorite sandwich, and receive an exclusive discount code for additional tickets. Better yet—join us on Saturday, October 18, 2025, for a live Coyote Country broadcast at Port of Subs. You could walk away with the VIP PBR Experience: premium seats, dinner, and even a hotel stay!

What you could win: