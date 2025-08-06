Charlie Handsome Stays at No.1 On MusicRow Top Songwriter Chart, HARDY Moves to No.15

HARDY is now at No.15 on the MusicRow Top Songwriter Chart, which is significant progress and endorses his ever-expanding reputation in the country music industry. HARDY's current rise is based on multiple charting songs recently, including Morgan Wallen's "20 Cigarettes," Tucker Wetmore's "3,2,1" and "Brunette," as well as Jon Pardi's "Friday Night Heartbreaker."

HARDY's momentum is also supported by additional credits on Wallen's catalog, with co-writing credits on “I Got Better,” “I Ain't Comin' Back,” and “I'm A Little Crazy,” all of which have contributed to his upward trajectory on the chart.

Meanwhile, Charlie Handsome has maintained the No.1 position on the MusicRow Top Songwriter Chart for the tenth consecutive week. His continued dominance is driven by work on hit songs including “Don't We,” “Eyes Are Closed,” “What I Want,” and “I'm The Problem,” underscoring his consistency at the top of the field.

Morgan Wallen holds steady at No.2, bolstered by a slate of successful songs co-written with Handsome and others, keeping him firmly within the top tier of songwriters.

Also featured in this week's top five are Zach Bryan at No. 3, John Byron at No. 4, and Ashley Gorley at No. 5, reflecting the broad range of talent currently shaping country music's songwriting landscape.

The MusicRow Top Songwriter Chart is the only chart of its kind in the industry because of its methodology. It uses a proprietary algorithm that measures airplay, digital download sales, and streaming activity to identify songwriter rankings through a data analytics and informed process. The MusicRow Top Songwriter Chart provides the most complete snapshot of major writers in the genre.