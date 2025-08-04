Raiders Lock Up Kolton Miller With $66M Extension, Keeping Him Through 2028
The Las Vegas Raiders have confirmed the three-year contract extension for left tackle Kolton Miller, worth $66 million and $42.5 million guaranteed. The extension runs through the 2028 NFL season,…
The Las Vegas Raiders have confirmed the three-year contract extension for left tackle Kolton Miller, worth $66 million and $42.5 million guaranteed. The extension runs through the 2028 NFL season, giving Miller a full 10 years as a member of the team after they drafted him 15th overall in 2018 from UCLA.
Embed X post: https://x.com/RapSheet/status/1950750417081573701
Miller has been a regular contributor to the Raiders' offensive line during his tenure with the team, starting 107 games and missing just seven in his career. He is the team's longest-tenured player; he has played in the tenth-most games for all offensive linemen and fifth for tackles in the NFL since being drafted to the league.
Miller is beginning his first campaign with new head coach Pete Carroll after signing for 2023, while the Raiders were unable to win a game in 2024, for a record of 4-13. He needed off-season surgery to fix a shoulder injury that kept him out four games last season, but the organization is hopeful that he will be able to get back to full health for 2023. Coaches and staff have kept a close watch over Miller's practice, meeting attendance, and activities.
In the 2024 season, Miller started all 17 games he was available for and posted a quarterback pressure rate of 9.8%, ranking ninth lowest among tackles with at least 600 snaps. He has also maintained one of the league's best discipline records, with penalties occurring on just 2.8% of his snaps since 2018—second lowest among all NFL tackles during that timeframe.
Before the extension, Miller was set to earn approximately $12.3 million in the final year of his existing deal in 2025. General Manager John Spyrek stressed the significance of determining a player's fit and character before investing a lot of money, which resulted in the final decision to find a way for Miller to be part of the team going forward on a long-term basis.
Miller was excited about the future with the team, saying he wants to "be a Raider for life" and reaffirmed his commitment to improve his game and help lead the franchise in the future.