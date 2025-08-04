HARDY and Wife Create Charity Fund With Concert Giveaway to Help Various Causes

HARDY and his wife, Caleigh Ryan Hardy, have officially launched The Hardy Fund, a new charitable initiative designed to give back to communities in Mississippi and Tennessee. The announcement came via a social media video where the couple expressed gratitude for their blessings over the past decade and shared their desire to support causes they deeply care about.

“This is long overdue, but this fund is very, very special to us because it gives us the ability to support whatever causes are super close to our hearts,” she explained. “That would be the United States military, wildlife, children, education, music, whatever it may be, this fund gives us the opportunity to support.”

The Hardy Fund is established in partnership with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, offering the couple flexibility to contribute to a wide range of causes whenever they choose. HARDY, whose real name is Michael Hardy, and Caleigh, who married in 2022, recently welcomed their first child, Rosie Ryan Hardy, on Mar. 7.

“We are so excited to finally announce that we have started the Hardy fund, which is our charity organization for us to give back to, whatever,” HARDY explained.

To promote the fund and engage fans, HARDY has teamed up with Propeller for a sweepstakes campaign. Fans who support the new Hardy Fund will be entered to win a VIP trip to see HARDY's Madison Square Garden concert in New York City on Sept. 24.

“I've teamed up with @propeller.la to support the new @hardyfund. With your support, you'll be entered to win a VIP trip to meet me at the show at Madison Square Garden in NYC. We'll hook you up with VIP tickets, round-trip airfare, a hotel stay, and rideshare credit,” he shared on social media.