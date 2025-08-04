Athletics’ Las Vegas Ballpark Price Tag Reaches $2 Billion, Breaking Records

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 23: A bulldozer and an excavator are shown behind a sign marking the future spot of home plate during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the USD 1.75 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball’s Athletics across the Las Vegas Strip from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Luxor Hotel and Casino on June 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ballpark is being built on nine acres of the 35-acre former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded in October 2024. The A’s expect to have the ballpark ready for Opening Day in 2028. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics have confirmed that the estimated cost for their new 33,000-seat domed ballpark in Las Vegas has surged to over $2 billion, substantially higher than the initial $1.5 billion estimate and the revised $1.75 billion projection. The stadium is slated to open in April 2028 and will now exceed the $1.9 billion construction cost of Allegiant Stadium.

Financing includes a $300 million construction loan from U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs, and $380 million in public funds enabled by Nevada's passage of SB1 in 2023. Aramark Sports + Entertainment has been tapped as the stadium's food and beverage provider. It will also take a minority stake in the team via a reported $100 million equity investment, with additional capital expenditure up to $75 million.

John Fisher, who has already committed at least $1.1 billion toward the project, reiterated his standpoint: "The costs have gone up as more detail comes in. That's fine," he said. "From the very beginning, we wanted a design that was unique. Vegas is one of the most unique towns in the world. We wanted a building that would symbolize the excitement and uniqueness that is the market."

Fisher is actively seeking the right collaborators: "My goal here is to find not just partners, but the right partners," Fisher said. "We need to make sure that we have partners who not only love the game of baseball but love being a part of Las Vegas Athletics and this stadium." He has also moved forward with selling his ownership stake in the San Jose Earthquakes — though he stressed that proceeds from that sale will not be used for stadium funding.

Marc Badain, A's president, emphasized contingency planning and cost-management readiness: "I'm not concerned about costs. We've had a number of meetings over the last three months with the project team," Badain said. "You always run into unknowns, and you build emergency plans." According to Sandy Dean, A's vice chairman, Fisher and his family will shoulder any budget overruns beyond public and partner commitments.

Site work on the former Tropicana location is underway following the June 23 groundbreaking. Fisher envisions a ballpark designed to be "the most intimate ballpark in baseball. It's bigger than Center Sutter Health Park, but it's considerably smaller than any other ballpark in baseball. We want to have our fans feel like they're part of the action."