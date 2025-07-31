Connecticut Police Join Brad Paisley Onstage for ‘Mr. Policeman’ Performance

With the release of his latest album and recent sold-out shows from coast to coast, Brad Paisley certainly knows how to take fans on a journey with his Truck Still Works World Tour, which celebrates fun, passion, and philanthropy for new artists. At a memorable show in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, Paisley brought up a few police officers to the stage with his usual humor.

“They are the ones who said this is a speed trap, not me,” Paisley joked to the crowd, referencing the local officers. Moments later, he grinned as he handed each officer a guitar pick, quipping, “It's not a bribe,” though it clearly is.

The evening's playful tone carried through to a performance of Paisley's song “Mr. Policeman,” heightening the comedic effect and prompting laughter and cheers from fans. Afterwards, the Bridgeport Police Department thanked them on social media, referring to the onstage invitation as a "memorable experience" that was also an acknowledgment of support for law enforcement.

Fan reactions across social platforms were filled with praise for Paisley's performance and stage presence. “Man sure knows how to put on a show, don't he?” one attendee wrote.

The tour is not only a celebration of Paisley's new music, including his latest single, but also a launchpad for up-and-coming country artists. Even among the newer indie artists, acts like Avery Anna, Mae Estes, and Alexandra Kay have joined Paisley on select dates to perform in front of significant crowds and gain precious exposure.

“I'm thrilled to be able to do that,” Paisley shared of inviting the rising stars to join him. “To me, it's like there's a real emerging crop of super talented people that have bridged this…there was an awkward phase, I think in music, where everybody was a TikTok star for a second and we are a little bit past that now, where it's like people have learned there's some real artists. I feel like these are an example of that.”