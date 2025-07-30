Grand Ole Opry Celebrates 100th Year with 20 Live Classic Recordings

To mark its 100th anniversary, the Grand Ole Opry will release Opry 100: Country's Greatest Songs, a commemorative album featuring 20 never-before-released live recordings. The project, developed in partnership with Virgin Music Group, is set for release on Nov. 7, just three weeks ahead of the Opry's centennial celebration on Nov. 28.

The album includes iconic tracks such as “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash, and “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton, featuring Patty Loveless and Marty Stuart. These performances were drawn from the Opry's archives and selected through a fan-voted ranking of the Opry's 100 Greatest Songs, announced in a separate press release issued the same day.

“For me, this collection of great songs truly captures the spirit of the Opry and our centennial celebration,” says Dan Rogers, Executive Vice President and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “These songs, voted on by Opry fans, come to life through remarkable live performances pulled from our rich archives. From debuts of songs that went on to become classics, to covers of past Opry members' standards by current members of the cast, to vocal collaborations so perfect it's hard to believe they were recorded live just one time, I believe the project is truly historic.”

The album's first single, Ashley McBryde's rendition of Hank Williams' “Your Cheatin' Heart,” will be released today. Additional standout covers include Luke Combs' version of “Tennessee Whiskey” and Keith Whitley's “Don't Close Your Eyes.”

Beginning Aug. 4, fans will be invited to vote for the No. 1 greatest country song of all time as part of the Opry's broader centennial festivities. These celebrations include an international concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 26, and a major event at Carnegie Hall in March 2026.