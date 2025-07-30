A’s Relocate to Sacramento Minor League Stadium While $1.75B Las Vegas Ballpark Takes Shape

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Mitch Spence #28 of the Oakland Athletics delivers during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Athletics are transitioning periods in which the team is preparing to move to Sacramento before eventually going to Las Vegas in the meantime.

The transition has been fraught with many emotions from fans and players alike, specifically with the logistical and emotional hurdles.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has acknowledged the difficulties of playing in a smaller, non-MLB-standard stadium, particularly in contrast to the A's future plans for a 33,000-seat venue in Las Vegas. Similarly, MLB Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark emphasized that players generally prefer to compete in a proper Major League venue.

Despite these concerns, players like reliever Mason Miller are staying focused. “Visually, the fact that there's not a third deck will be something to adjust to, but every single one of the guys here have played in the minor leagues at some point in their careers,” Miller stated. “At the end of the day, it's something we're going to adapt to. It's our home stadium, so we're going to play there with pride.”

Outfielder Lawrence Butler echoed this optimism, pointing to the unique energy a full stadium can bring. “I actually think it's gonna be electric,” Butler said. “It's gonna be a sold-out ballpark – no matter the size a sold-out ballpark is gonna be electric. Fans are gonna be loud, energy's gonna be there.”

Team management has stressed the temporary nature of the Sacramento stop and is hopeful that player performance will remain strong despite the circumstances. While all that is happening, fans are starting to accept the emotional toll of losing their team.

Looking to the future in Las Vegas, the Athletics have made great strides in connecting with their new community. Since 2023, they have provided $1.5 million to local non-profits and been involved in a number of events geared towards community involvement.