$50M Open-Air Shopping Hub Coming to Henderson Retail Area

A new $50 million open-air lifestyle and retail center called The Cliff is poised to transform the shopping and dining landscape in Henderson.

Developed by Partners Capital Inc. and led by CEO Bobby Khorshidi, the project is expected to break ground within the year on 10 acres of former office space along Paseo Verde Parkway.

"This is sort of the 2.0 version of retail," Khorshidi said. "And it's creating spaces where people could come together and try different, new foods. … That's really the thought that went into this project."

The Cliff intends to do more than offer retail — it intends to provide a place for social interaction, community gathering, and unique dining experiences. The project will include a range of tenants who sell a curated range of products and provide distinct experiences of experiential retail: anything from a national chain like Starbucks or TGI Fridays will generally not be included.

"A lot of thought went into this project about paying homage to the community and to the neighborhood, and really listening to what folks want," Khorshidi said. "And what they want is not just a lot of the same that they've been used to seeing for the last 15, 20 years."

The development is named after Chris Clifford, a partner at CAST, in recognition of his role and the project's dedication to community involvement. It will be the first Class A retail center in Henderson since The District at Green Valley Ranch opened over two decades ago.

"Henderson is desperate for this type of product," Clifford said. "And not really Henderson, but really the Las Vegas Valley is desperate for this type of product."