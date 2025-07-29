Raiders Land QB Geno Smith in $75 Million Deal to Run Offense

HENDERSON, NEVADA – APRIL 07: (L-R) General manager John Spytek of the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll of the Raiders attend a news conference introducing Smith at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on April 07, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing their hopes on veteran quarterback Geno Smith to bring stability and leadership to their offense following the departure of longtime signal-caller Derek Carr at the end of the 2022 season.

Smith, entering his 12th NFL season and turning 35 this fall, was acquired in a trade on March 7 and signed a two-year, $75 million extension that keeps him with the Raiders through 2027. His arrival represents a key moment in the search for a franchise quarterback, and his veteran presence is hoped to help lead a young but promising offensive core.

"In this league, every day you got to prove yourself, not only to your guys but to the rest of the league," Smith said. "So for me, when you're coming to a new team, you got to set the standard, set the example, and it's through hard work. I wanted to make sure that my guys know that I was going to be here 100% of the time, going to put all the work in, going to maximize our resources, and just really put our best foot forward."

Smith previously revitalized his career with the Seattle Seahawks, leading the NFL with 30 touchdown passes in 2022 and completing 69.8% of his throws. Now with head coach Chip Kelly, I expect the Raiders' meager offense to turn around after finishing last in the league last season.

Brock Bowers, a tight end who set rookie records for receptions (112) and receiving yards (1194), will be one of Smith's main targets. "He's one of the better tight ends in the NFL," Smith said. "I can't give him the ball enough. I feel bad every time I don't throw him the ball. So I'm just trying to make sure that I'm maximizing his ability, his talent, because that's going to help our team."

The offensive lineup also features 21-year-old running back Ashton Jeanty, who led the nation in rushing and was drafted sixth overall, as well as receiver Jakobi Meyers. Jeanty is widely considered a front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

