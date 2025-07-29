Lundy Elementary Set for August 11 Return After Storm Damage Repairs

Lundy Elementary School is preparing to reopen its doors this August after undergoing significant repairs following damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary in August 2023. The Clark County School District board ultimately voted to repair the campus instead of closing it permanently — a recommendation that the interim superintendent had previously made. The decision followed months of public outcry and community engagement.

Construction crews have been working on a tight timeline to meet the school's scheduled reopening date. "Just a few days ago, there was just probably 20-foot mounds of dirt everywhere," said Talley, who lives on the mountain and serves on the town Advisory Board. "And you would've thought there's no way, this is impossible. There's been cranes. But it's been this kind of activity. I have to give them a great deal of credit, Martin Harris, because they were committed to get this school open for this year."

Local residents have played a critical role in advocating for the school's restoration. "Absolutely ecstatic," said Ernest Freggiaro, who is a Mount Charleston resident and also serves on the Town Advisory Board. "We neighbors came together, the whole mountain came together, and we saved the school."

Students and families are also looking forward to returning. "If I see a lot of my old friends from the mountains up here, I'm - I'm going to probably like it," said David, a first-grade student.

Repairs continue in the final days before school resumes, with additional goals on the horizon, including efforts to add pre-kindergarten classes to accommodate the area's growing population.

To support the ongoing revitalization, a community fundraiser is planned for the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, Mount Charleston Elementary School is also set to reopen on Aug. 11, after repairs from the same storm.