East Las Vegas Community Center Boosts Youth Programs Under New Director

The East Las Vegas Community Center is continuing to grow as a place families can trust and hope for comfort, connection, and empowering activities. The center is receiving phenomenal affirmations in the community for their welcoming spirit, and new programs aimed at children, senior citizens, and families combined with an expanding set of services.

“This doesn't really feel like a job. For me, it's almost been more so like a calling,” Bonnet-Laboy said. “Being able to work in the community, being able to help people out has just been it's amazing to see like what you can do when you're able to pour into people and pour into the community.”

Guillermo Bonnet-Laboy has worked in community recreation in Las Vegas for nearly 20 years and has led the East Las Vegas Community Center for the past two. A native of the Dominican Republic, he oversees a wide variety of programs and emphasizes bilingual engagement to serve East Las Vegas's diverse population.

“Originally we went to a different center in town. Decided to switch it up and try this one. It was a little closer to work and we're pleasantly surprised,” Shields said. “We all know people with kids and the struggle to balance work and finding a place where they also feel comfortable and stimulated. This center works really hard to do that.”

Families continue to praise the facility for its child-centered design, safety protocols, and dedicated staff. According to the 2022 Rafael Rivera Revitalization Plan survey, residents in East Las Vegas identified more youth programming and additional community spaces as top priorities.

“The fact that each of the kids get to have that experience while they're here. It's in a safe environment, lots of supervision. It's a lot of fun,” McAllister said.