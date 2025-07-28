Old Dominion Plans August 2025 Drop for Sixth Album ‘Barbara’

Old Dominion is gearing up to release their new and highly anticipated sixth album, titled Barbara, which is available on Aug. 22. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey describes it as the most stylistically diverse work of the band's career, incorporating influences of many styles of music.

According to Ramsey, Barbara offers a reflection on life's complexity, with a focus on how "feeling good means more when you're looking life straight in the eye." He adds, "So much is illusion or what we tell ourselves it is, sometimes if you look in your heart, though, reality is even richer. And I think that's as much the point as anything."

The 13-track album showcases the band's personal connection to the music, as band member Trevor Rosen points out that the album is a collection of their favorite songs, which they hope will resonate with fans during car rides. "When we write for Old Dominion, especially this time, we're bringing more of ourselves into the room. These are our songs, so they should be pulled from our lives," Rosen says. "You don't realize as you're writing necessarily, but when we listened to these 13 songs, we all realized: it's our most personal record ever."