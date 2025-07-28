Change Your Life with a $10,000 Scholarship from Northwest Career College
In partnership with our friends at Northwest Career College. It’s time for your next chapter. Northwest Career College will be awarding a $10,000 Scholarship to one bold, resilient, and motivated…
In partnership with our friends at Northwest Career College.
It's time for your next chapter.
Northwest Career College will be awarding a $10,000 Scholarship to one bold, resilient, and motivated individual who’s ready for their next chapter. Whether you’re changing careers, going back to school, or just getting started, this is your chance to glow up—with tuition fully covered by Northwest Career College.
How to Enter (It’s Easy):
1. Share a story
Write a short message (500 characters or less) or upload a 60-second video.
2. Submit your info
Provide a few quick details about yourself and your goals.
3. Win your future
One winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship to Northwest Career College. It’s that simple.
👉TO ENTER YOU MUST CLICK HERE!
This promotion is sponsored by Northwest Career College. The $10,000 scholarship is funded and administered solely by Northwest Career College. Entry does not guarantee selection. All entries must be submitted through the official landing page: https://landing.northwestcareercollege.edu/nccvibe/?ref=Radio-nccvibe-2025. Terms and eligibility requirements apply. Please refer to the official rules provided by Northwest Career College for complete details.