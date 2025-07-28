Change Your Life with a $10,000 Scholarship from Northwest Career College

In partnership with our friends at Northwest Career College.

It's time for your next chapter.

Northwest Career College will be awarding a $10,000 Scholarship to one bold, resilient, and motivated individual who’s ready for their next chapter. Whether you’re changing careers, going back to school, or just getting started, this is your chance to glow up—with tuition fully covered by Northwest Career College.

How to Enter (It’s Easy):

1. Share a story

Write a short message (500 characters or less) or upload a 60-second video.

2. Submit your info

Provide a few quick details about yourself and your goals.

3. Win your future

One winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship to Northwest Career College. It’s that simple.