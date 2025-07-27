This Day in Country History: July 27

You can't have more fun than watching your favorite country music artists perform, and July 27 gave us music festivals, the Country Music Association Summer Jam, and a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival. One of the founders of Little Big Town welcomed a baby on July 27, and Willie Nelson had a surprise guest at one of his shows.

Cultural Milestones

From a former president on stage with Willie Nelson to a benefit for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, these were cultural milestones from July 27:

2008: Former president Jimmy Carter joined Willie Nelson on stage to play the harmonica for the song "Georgia On My Mind." Carter had always been a music fan and said that musicians such as Willie Nelson, who gave early recognition to Carter's ideologies, helped launch his political career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You'll always have a great time watching Dolly Parton perform, especially with other country music superstars, and the CMA Summer Jam had a superstar lineup. July 29 highlights included fun in the sun at these music festivals and concerts:

2019: The Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. Parton joined the Highwomen, comprised of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Notable industry changes for July 27 included:

2007: Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town and her husband, Stephen Schlapman, welcomed a baby girl on July 27. Daisy Pearl Schlapman arrived three weeks early, surprising both the couple and the band while they were on tour.

