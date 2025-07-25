Drew Baldridge and Emily Ann Roberts Release New Duet ‘Get Me Gone’

Drew Baldridge drops his newest single today, "Get Me Gone," featuring country powerhouse Emily Ann Roberts. The magnetic duet arrives as Baldridge's first new music of the year and marks a bold return following his recent top-10 hit "Tough People" and chart-topping single "She's Somebody's Daughter."

"As soon as I wrote this song, I knew it'd be a powerful duet," says Baldridge. "It took me a while to find the perfect voice for it, but one day I came across Emily Ann on social media, and I loved her sound. So I just hopped in her DMs and asked if she'd collab with me! It's been amazing to work with her on this song."

Roberts, known for her soaring vocals and breakout success as a finalist on The Voice, quickly recognized the song's emotional impact. Adds Roberts, "When Drew sent me the song, I knew he had something special. I was honored he wanted to include me on it. 'Get Me Gone' immediately makes you think of the person you love and how you don't need anything but them to have a good time."

Written by Baldridge along with Josh Jenkins, Allison Veltz Cruz, and Trannie Anderson, and produced by Nick Schwarz, "Get Me Gone" explores the thrill of magnetic connection, emotional tension, and the kind of love that makes the rest of the world disappear. They are supported by clear storytelling and refined production.