Lukas Nelson Kicks Off 33-City Solo Tour Starting September 29

Lukas Nelson has officially announced his first solo headlining tour, The American Romance Tour, set to begin on September 29 in Austin, Texas, and conclude on October 31 in Denver, Colorado. The highly anticipated tour will visit prominent venues across the country, including Austin's Paramount Theatre, Dallas' Majestic Theatre, Nashville's Pinnacle, and Chicago's The Vic.

The tour features a mix of intimate performances and festival appearances, including slots at Mempho Music Festival and Riverfront Revival. Supporting acts include rising stars Laci Kaye Booth, The Band Loula, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Reflecting on the project, Nelson shares, “This album is the first chapter in a whole new era of my life as an artist. It's a love story to the country that raised me. Diners and highways that carried me through the joy and pain that led to the music you hear now.”

Tour stops include Decatur, Atlanta, Wilmington, Washington, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Madison, Saint Paul, and Omaha. Fans can access presale tickets starting July 24, with general public sales beginning on July 25 via Ticketmaster. The announcement was made via Nelson's Instagram, encouraging fans to secure their tickets early.

This solo endeavor follows a landmark year for Nelson, whose 2023 album, Sticks and Stones, hit #1 on the Alternative Country chart and remained in the top 10 of the Americana Albums chart for 18 weeks. The tour also comes after the 2024 hiatus of his longtime band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Produced by Shooter Jennings, The American Romance album includes collaborations with Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr., serving as a reflective tribute to Nelson's Americana roots. Nelson, son of country music legend Willie Nelson, has made a name in the music world with eight studio albums under his belt as well as a Grammy-winning collab on the A Star is Born soundtrack.