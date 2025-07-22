Zac Brown Band and Snoop Dogg Team Up for New Weed-Themed Song

"Let It Run," a new single by the Zac Brown Band featuring Snoop Dogg, is a daring country-rap hybrid that brings a comedic touch to an anthem celebrating marijuana culture. The song comes out ahead of the band's new album Love & Fear, and takes guts to incorporate different genres and personalities into one song, and add humor into the mix, but it does serve as an appropriate summer anthem.

The song has lyrics that contribute to the cannabis themes in a tongue-in-cheek manner. In the verses, Zac Brown gives smoking etiquette recommendations, and Snoop Dogg, who has long been a part of weed culture and extends that in his lyrics, raps with his signature flow, adding lyrical mentions of clean consumption. The track's chorus is catchy, and its lyrics include a laugh-out-loud line about letting a poorly burning joint continue to burn — a metaphor that plays into the song's carefree spirit.

"Let It Run" was co-written by Zac Brown, Snoop Dogg, Chris Gelbuda, John "WidowMaker" Wilkerson, and Andy Frasco. Frasco, who's known for his own weed-centric tunes, reflected on the experience in an Instagram post:

"If you would have told 18 year old Andy, you were eventually gonna help write a song for Zac Brown & Snoop Dogg he would have cried. Willllld. Honored to write this with my partners in crime [Chris Gelbuda] & [John WidowMakr] on a crazy hungover day in vegas [sic]. Thanks [Zac Brown Band] & [Snoop Dogg] for believing in the idea! Hard work always pays off."

The single represents a new album and a new song release for the Zac Brown Band after a 4-year break and a more than 10-year career in the media. Although the hip-hop/country mixture in the song may face disagreement from traditionalists, it is on pace to become a staple of cannabis culture events and for genre-mixing listeners.