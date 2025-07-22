Dan + Shay’s Top Songs: A Chronological Journey Through Their Biggest Hits

Since they met in 2012, Dan + Shay have amassed 13 billion streams, multiple No. 1 songs, GRAMMY awards, and Multi-Platinum Certifications from the Recording Industry of America. And it's not only country fans who love them. They've crossed over into country pop and achieved many significant milestones on all-genre charts. Let's explore some of Dan + Shay's best songs. We'll even dive into how their sound and songwriting have changed over the years.

From House Party to Superstardom

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney met in the early hours of Dec. 7, 2012, at a house party in Nashville, Tennessee. Smyers was living in a run-down house that he found on Craigslist for $100 per month, which lacked locks, heating, and air conditioning. They hit it off and started writing songs together the very next day, hoping to secure a publishing deal. In October 2013, they released their debut single, "19 You + Me," which climbed its way to No. 11 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. In the following years, Dan + Shay became one of country music's most popular duos.

"Nothin' Like You" and Early Success

In 2014, Dan + Shay released "Nothin' Like You" from their debut album, Where It All Began. This was their first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Nothin' Like You" achieved sales of over 2 million units in the U.S., earning Double Platinum certification, and sold 318,000 copies in the U.S. by 2016.

"From the Ground Up" and Mastering the Art of Emotional Storytelling

The 2016 hit "From the Ground Up" is a love song inspired by the long-lasting marriages of Dan + Shay's grandparents, who were each married for over 65 years. The track was written spontaneously in about 45 minutes at Chris DeStefano's studio. Smyers called his then-girlfriend to share the song, and she was moved to tears.

"Tequila" and Crossover Success

The duo released "Tequila" in 2018. It became a major hit, winning Dan + Shay their first GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2019. The track achieved seven-times Platinum certification, sold 7 million copies, and became the most-streamed country song of 2018 with over 1.2 billion global views. It also reached No. 21 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Their GRAMMY performance, a stripped-down version featuring Mooney on piano and Smyers on acoustic guitar, highlighted their vocal harmonies and artistry.

"Speechless": The Wedding Song Phenomenon

"Speechless," from their self-titled third studio album, showcased their ability to create moving wedding songs. They drew inspiration from their own experiences, capturing the emotions they felt when their wives walked down the aisle. It topped the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts and reached the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. With five-times Platinum certification and over 1.1 billion global streams, "Speechless" has become a wedding favorite.

"10,000 Hours" With Justin Bieber

Collaborating with pop superstar Justin Bieber on "10,000 Hours" significantly boosted Dan + Shay's popularity, propelling them to new levels of success. The song earned them their first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It was certified four-times Platinum and spent 21 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs, marking the fifth-longest run in the chart's history. The single also won them their third consecutive GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

"I Should Probably Go To Bed" and the Pandemic

Dan + Shay produced "I Should Probably Go To Bed" during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns. It was their eighth career and fifth consecutive chart-topper. Smyers performed and recorded every instrument at his home studio in Nashville. It was inspired by late-night reflections and influenced by iconic acts such as Queen and The Beatles. The song achieved Platinum status and surpassed 300 million global streams.

"Glad You Exist": Gratitude and Appreciation

"Glad You Exist," released in 2021, is a pop-country song that focuses on gratitude and the appreciation of loved ones. The idea for the song's title came from something Smyers regularly says to his wife. The duo co-wrote the track with Ryan Lewis, Tayla Parx, and Jordan Reynolds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the limited resources available during its creation, the song achieved Platinum status in Canada and sold over 1 million U.S. track equivalents. It was their sixth consecutive and ninth career No. 1 hit.

The Milestone of "Save Me The Trouble"

"Save Me The Trouble" became Dan + Shay's 10th No. 1 on the country radio charts, and the milestone coincidentally coincided with their 10th anniversary as a duo. Behind the scenes, the duo nearly split after an intense arena tour in 2021, and they didn't perform for four months in 2022. Both artists faced personal challenges. Smyers considered quitting music and had issues related to alcohol. They met up in March 2022 to discuss the future of their partnership, and the conversation led to their reconciliation and recommitment to working together.

"Bigger Houses" and GRAMMY Recognition

Their most recent No. 1 and 11th career chart-topper is "Bigger Houses." This song earned Dan + Shay their fifth GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category. The title track from their fifth studio album, released in 2023, expresses gratitude and the reevaluation of priorities. It was inspired by their renewed outlook on life after they reunited as a duo. Despite being labeled slow by their radio team, it was commercially successful.

The Evolution of Their Sound

Dan + Shay's music has evolved from traditional country to a blend of country, rock, and pop. Their sound has been influenced by artists such as Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, and Usher. Smyers' background in emo and pop-punk bands, as well as Mooney's earlier affiliation with T-Pain's label, Nappy Boy, had a distinct influence on their music.

Collaborating with pop artists such as Justin Bieber, Julia Michaels, and Shawn Mendes further expanded their musical style. Their crossover successes, such as the chart-topping "Tequila," and being the first country duo to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart are examples of their growing mainstream appeal.

Chart Dominance and Industry Impact

Dan + Shay have accumulated over 8 billion global streams and 40 RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications. They have earned numerous other accolades, including multiple GRAMMY, Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Country Music Television, American Music, and Billboard Music Awards. In fact, they are the first and only artists to secure three consecutive GRAMMY Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Apart from recording, Dan + Shay are coaches on NBC's The Voice (season 24) — the first country duo to hold this influential role.

A Musical Legacy Built on Innovation and Authenticity