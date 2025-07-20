This Day in Country History: July 20

July 20 has seen Toby Keith come out of retirement, numerous country music festivals, and several benefit concerts. Tyler Hubbard's departure from social media, Charles Eston's milestone, and a country music star's engagement are just a few of the other notable events that occurred on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant milestones achieved on July 20 include:

2018: Actor/singer Charles Esten, widely recognized for playing Deacon Claybourne in the hit TV show Nashville, made his 100th appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. This is a monumental milestone for any country music artist.

Cultural Milestones

Country music artists came together on July 20 to raise money for various charities:

2019: Outlaw country artist Gary Allen, known for his hit song "A Feelin' Like That," headlined the 9th Annual Kickin For A Kure concert. This event raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which has a mission to cure blood cancers and improve the quality of life for all patients and their families.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Various summer music festivals were held on July 20, including:

2024: Fans of Thomas Rhett, Ian Munsick, and Jackson Dean were delighted to see them perform live at the Country Jam USA music festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Ella Langley and BlackHawk also played.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Impactful events on July 20 that helped shape the country music industry include:

2017: "She's Like Texas" singer Josh Abbott announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Taylor Parnell. The couple, who had welcomed their daughter, Emery, earlier in the year, married on July 8, 2018.

"She's Like Texas" singer Josh Abbott announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Taylor Parnell. The couple, who had welcomed their daughter, Emery, earlier in the year, married on July 8, 2018. 2024: Country-pop singer Sandy Posey died at the age of 80. Not only did Posey work with Elvis Presley, but she also collaborated with country legend Tammy Wynette's producer, Billy Sherrill, before retiring from performing and transitioning into a career as a session singer.