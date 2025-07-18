Dolly Parton and Beyoncé’s “Tyrant” Lands on UK Charts at #83

Beyoncé and Dolly Parton's latest collaboration, “Tyrant,” has made a notable entrance on the UK music charts. The genre-blending single debuts at No. 83 on the UK Official Top 100 Singles Chart, as posted to X (formerly Twitter). This marks Dolly Parton's first new UK chart entry in over a decade and her eleventh since 2011. Notably, “Tyrant” also lands at No. 17 on the UK Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles Chart, making it Parton's first-ever appearance in that category.

The song is featured on Beyoncé's critically acclaimed 2024 album Cowboy Carter, her first foray into country music. The album is a commercial triumph and has resulted in Beyoncé winning the GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year. "Tyrant" follows her chart-topping release of "Jolene," which peaked at No. 8 on the UK Singles Chart in April 2024. She now has 74 UK chart entries from her solo career and from collaborating with both Destiny's Child and The Carters. Additionally, "Crazy in Love," her 2003 song featuring Jay-Z, has remained on the UK Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles Chart, currently ranking just behind "Tyrant".

Dolly Parton, who broke into the UK Singles Chart in 1976 with "Jolene," has been successful with multiple generations now. Her music is still on country charts, and she is in the No. 1 spot on the Official Country Compilations list, along with Cowboy Carter at No. 8 on the Official Country Artists Albums Chart.