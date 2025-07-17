Songs by Cody Johnson That Get Crowd Reactions

When you hear the name Cody Johnson, you likely think of his strong vocals and traditional country sound. His explosive concerts have earned him a reputation in the country music industry and a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and it's well-deserved. His concerts are known for their high-energy and extensive setlists. They often feature over 20 songs from his 14-year career.



There are certain songs that fuel the crowd. These songs turn his concerts into emotionally charged experiences. Let's explore the top Cody Johnson songs that receive the best response from fans.

The Magic of Cody Johnson's Live Performance Energy

What sets Cody Johnson apart from most artists is his genuine connection with the audience. He has an intense stage presence and earnest storytelling. Fans often describe his shows as an experience they can't properly put into words. His 2024 Leather Tour included sold-out arena shows at multiple venues, including two at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Johnson's performances are marked by his strong, husky voice and his sheer refusal to rely on backing tracks. He speaks to the crowd, sharing personal stories and background information for each song, which makes everyone feel like a close friend and confidant. He's also not afraid to give the audience a little shimmy and some fancy footwork in his cowboy boots. This approach makes his live shows much more authentic and engaging, encouraging the audience to clap, sing, and dance along to their heart's content.

"Dear Rodeo" — The Emotional Centerpiece

Among Johnson's live concert favorites, "Dear Rodeo" stands out the most. This deeply moving song resonates with fans both inside and outside the concert venue. This track touches on themes of sacrifice and chasing dreams, reflecting Cody's background as a former professional bull rider.

"Dear Rodeo" appears in many of his 2024 tour setlists. He performed this song in major venues like Rupp Arena and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It has heartfelt lyrics that create powerful moments where the crowd feels part of the story behind the song. Hearing where Cody Johnson came from and where he is now continues to inspire fans in their own lives.

Cody Johnson Crowd Favorites

Cody Johnson also has upbeat songs that he performs often. These songs energize the crowd and get them to sing along. Some of the tracks that often open the show or appear prominently in setlists include:

"Me and My Kind" regularly kicks off his shows. It has a fun, upbeat rhythm and relatable lyrics.

"Dance Her Home" encourages people to get up and dance while singing along.

"Work Boots" has a working-class appeal. It resonates with audiences through its honest storytelling.

"Long Haired Country Boy" brings a classic country vibe with instrumentals that never fail to energize the crowd.

"Dirt Cheap" stands out for its impactful and emotional live performances, making it a concert highlight.

These songs combine catchy lyrics and strong beats that invite the audience to sing and dance along, creating the upbeat atmosphere that makes Johnson's concerts so incredibly memorable.

Songs That Create Sing-Along Moments

Certain Cody Johnson songs create those magical moments where the entire audience becomes part of the performance. Cody Johnson fans often sing along to songs such as "Dance Her Home," "Me and My Kind," and "Nothin' on You." Other popular choices for audience participation include the emotional "With You I Am" and "The Painter," which are often joined by fans lighting up their phones to create a sea of lights.

Hits such as "Til You Can't" regularly feature in his finale setlists, while "On My Way To You," a breakthrough hit known for its strong connection with the audience, is another popular one. The encore of many concerts often includes "Diamond in My Pocket," inviting fans to join in one last communal sing-along song, while Johnson's rendition of "Mommas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," a classic cover, is also a crowd favorite when performed live.

Why These Songs Resonate So Strongly With Audiences

Cody Johnson's fan-favorite songs are popular because of their relatable lyrics. They have memorable melodies and emotional feelings. His music represents a return to classic country sounds of the '90s. His songs often include fiddle, banjo, and steel guitar sounds, inspired by George Strait. Cody is a true American Country Singer. He has a storytelling approach and an authentic performance style.

His 100-minute set at Gainbridge Fieldhouse showcased his dedication to traditional country music. His songs and performances have a cross-generational appeal. Fans have even attended Cody Johnson's concerts with their parents.

Experience the Magic for Yourself