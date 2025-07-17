Pantene Launches Hair Repair Campaign With Kelsea Ballerini

Pantene has introduced its exciting new campaign, Fixins for Country Fried Hair, featuring Kelsea Ballerini, highlighting Southern character and style, fun looks, and serious hair repair. At its core is Pantene's Damage Repair Collection, including the Miracle Rescue Regenerative Hair Oil, which focuses on restoring the health and shine of one's hair while encouraging a bold approach to retro style. "I've put my hair through bleach, heat, color — you name it — and Pantene always brings it back," Ballerini says, highlighting the product's ability to combat damage.

Capitalizing on the cultural impact and growing mainstream popularity of country music and cowboy-inspired fashion, Ballerini leans into the campaign. "I wish 'country fried hair' was my idea. It's brilliant! It's so fun — it's retro and a little cheeky. I get to wear this really cool diner outfit," she tells PEOPLE. Set against a nostalgic Brooklyn diner backdrop, the campaign includes a diner-themed hair care menu and is supported by digital, social, and live activations, including a traveling Pantene Diner experience.

Pantene's Vice President of North America, Robert Reiss, praised the collaboration, saying it "beautifully blends Southern flair with Pantene's rich heritage of serving hair repair since 1945." The campaign's message encourages consumers to embrace imperfections with confidence. "It's great to be able to show that side of hair damage, that things that aren't perfect don't have to be heavy... it can be fun and cheeky," Ballerini adds.

Since partnering with Pantene in October 2023, Ballerini has played a creative role in shaping the brand's message, sharing personal insights and ideas. Her 2024 album PATTERNS earned critical acclaim and a CMA nomination for Entertainer of the Year, and her evolving style — rooted in Southern glamour — resonates strongly with fans.